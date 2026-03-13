Jindal Stainless flags operations disruption due to fuel shortage

India's Jindal Stainless on Friday said that its plants were operating at a reduced capacity because of fuel shortages in the wake of disruptions from the West Asia war.

"Due to the heavy dependence of stainless steel manufacturing on industrial gases such as propane, LPG and natural gas, several processes across our plants have been adversely impacted," the company said in an exchange filing.

India's crude oil, LPG, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies have been disrupted due to shipping constraints after the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, compelling India to scramble for alternatives such as buying more from Russia.