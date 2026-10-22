Jindal Stainless Q2FY27 net profit rises 11% to ₹898 cr, revenue up 18%

India's largest stainless steel manufacturer, Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL), on Thursday posted an 11 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 898 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, compared with Rs 808 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (2025-26). Revenue of the company during the quarter also rose 18 per cent to Rs 12,874 crore from Rs 10,893 crore posted in the same period last financial year.

"The quarter marked a resilient recovery following the operational disruptions in Q1, which had been impacted by geopolitical situation and industrial gas availability constraints," the company said in a statement.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company saw a 14.4 per cent increase in overall sales volumes and 14.1 per cent growth in net revenue. JSL said demand performance was underpinned by higher contributions from value-added products, along with momentum in the automotive and ornamental pipe and tube segments. "Globally, plates and ferritic grades gained wider acceptance, particularly across white goods, lifts and elevators," the company said. It added that the domestic market had been seeing increased import pressure since April 2026. "Imports of stainless steel flat products from China in July 2026 were 2.9 times the level of FY26 monthly average, and the first four months of FY27 alone account for about 63 percent of the entire previous year's imports from China," JSL said.

JSL's exports surged during the quarter, growing 20 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 36 per cent year-on-year. The company continued to diversify its global reach with a strategic emphasis on growing markets such as South Korea, Colombia, South Africa, Brazil and Japan. During the quarter, the company's board approved the amalgamation of Chromeni Steels Limited, Rabirun Vinimay Private Limited, JSL Super Steel and Jindal United Steel into Jindal Stainless Limited, with the aim of simplifying the group structure. "The consolidation of wholly-owned subsidiaries would optimise utilisation of financial and other resources, improve operational efficiency, reduce administrative and compliance costs, eliminate inter-company transactions and balances, strengthen corporate governance and facilitate better management oversight and decision making, thereby creating long-term value for all stakeholders," JSL said.

Commenting on the performance, JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said the company delivered growth in the second quarter, building on the recovery from the geopolitical crisis that impacted operations in Q1. The performance was underpinned by resilient domestic demand, supported by robust economic growth and improved sensitivity towards a lifecycle costing approach. "Following the suspension of Quality Control Orders and the resultant influx of substandard stainless steel imports into India, particularly from China and of Chinese-origin, we focused on sustaining sales volumes by catering to growing domestic markets and pursuing new export markets, wherever feasible. Going ahead, we will continue expanding our market outreach initiatives and focussing on an improved product mix to cater to domestic and global markets," he said.