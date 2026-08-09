Jindal Stainless to identify site for ₹40,000 cr Maharashtra project: CEO

Jindal Stainless is in the process of identifying a site for its proposed Rs 40,000-crore stainless steel manufacturing facility in Maharashtra, the company's CEO Tarun Khulbe said.

"It is taking a bit of time, but...we are progressing in that direction," he said, replying to a question related to land acquisition for the said project.

There will be clarity, maybe in another one or two quarters, and then the company comes out with its plans, Khulbe said.

The company is scouting for several land options in the state, he added.

According to the company, the proposed stainless steel facility will have a total capacity of 4 million tonnes per annum and will be constructed in phases, with the first phase expected to be operational in the next four years.