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Jindal Steel enters Guinness World Records with longest steel slag road

Steel slag is a waste by-product of the steel manufacturing process

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Jindal Steel Limited, in collaboration with CSIR-Central Road Research Institute has achieved a Guinness World Records title for constructing the longest road built exclusively with processed steel slag aggregates in Chhattisgarh
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2026 | 12:46 PM IST
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Jindal Steel has received recognition from the Guinness World Records for constructing the world's longest road using steel slag aggregates.

Steel slag is a waste by-product of the steel manufacturing process.

Jindal Steel Limited, in collaboration with CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI), has achieved a Guinness World Records title for constructing the longest road built exclusively with processed steel slag aggregates at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh, a company statement said Saturday.

Around 2 lakh tonnes of processed steel slag has been used to build the 1.85-km four-lane road, replacing natural aggregates and reducing dependence on quarrying.

Naveen Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Steel Limited, said: "The achievement shows how science, technology and industry can transform industrial co-products into valuable resources for nation-building." India's growth must be powered by innovation that creates economic value while protecting the environment. Waste-to-wealth is one of the focus areas of the government to support the circular economy, Jindal, who is also the President of the industry body Indian Steel Association (ISA), said.

Jitendra Singh, Minister of Science & Technology, Government of India, said the road is a strong demonstration of India's ability to translate scientific innovation into practical infrastructure solutions.

By transforming steel slag into a high-value resource for road construction, the project showcases the potential of indigenous technology to address real-world challenges, he said.

Scientifically processed steel slag for roads provides significant advantages over traditional construction materials. The steel slag roads are about 30 to 40 per cent more cost-effective and can last up to three times longer than standard bitumen roads, reducing repair and maintenance needs. Their strength makes them suitable for diverse climate conditions- from coastal regions to rugged terrains.

Steel slag generation is expected to reach 60 million tonnes in the next few years, considering the ongoing capacity augmentation in Indian steel plants with an aim to produce 300 million tonnes of steel by 2030-31.

The steel ministry is promoting the usage of steel slag road technology and actively collaborating with the Ministry of Science & Technology and the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways to facilitate the large-scale utilisation of the industrial by-product.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 13 2026 | 12:46 PM IST

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