Jindal Steel plans to invest another ₹15,000 crore in expanding its manufacturing facilities at Angul in Odisha and Raigarh in Chhattisgarh by 2035, banking on internal accruals rather than fresh borrowings, even as it looks to expand its presence in the fast-growing downstream steel market.

V R Sharma, managing director of Jindal Steel, said the proposed investment will be undertaken through an ‘earn and invest’ approach, under which the company will plough back annual savings into capital expenditure instead of raising loans from banks.

Jindal Steel on Wednesday launched Jindal Panther Coated Steel, introducing India’s widest 1,650-mm coated steel, marking a major expansion of its established Jindal Panther brand into colour-coated steel, bare metallic-coated steel and specialised building products.

“We have completed the ₹21,000 crore capital expenditure planned during the Covid period following the incentives offered by the government. For our next round of investment, we have decided not to take bank loans. Whatever we save annually will be invested back into the business. The company expects to invest around ₹15,000 crore more in its Angul and Raigarh plants by 2035,” Sharma said. The investment will support the plan to increase its combined steelmaking capacity from the present 15.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 20 mtpa in phases. Jindal Steel’s existing production capacity stands at 12 mtpa at Angul and 3.5 mtpa at Raigarh. The additional capacity of 4.5 mtpa will be created in phases, with the company maintaining a cautious approach to expansion and capital deployment, he said.

The focus on value addition is also shaping its downstream strategy. The new portfolio of coated steel is aimed at meeting the requirements of roofing, cladding, industrial buildings, commercial spaces and residential construction. It brings together products across different coating specifications and applications under a common brand, allowing customers to choose from products ranging from premium and standard colour-coated steel to bare metallic-coated products and pre-engineered building solutions. According to Sharma, the launch is part of a larger shift in India’s steel consumption pattern, with demand increasingly moving beyond conventional steel products towards coated and value-added varieties. “India is moving from traditional steel to coated and value-added steel. Our objective is to add value to the products we manufacture and develop products that can substitute imports,” he said.

Sharma sees substantial demand for colour-coated steel emerging from industrial construction, warehouses and other infrastructure facilities as India expands its steelmaking capacity and adds infrastructure. As India moves towards a crude steel production capacity of around 300 million tonnes by 2030, the setting up of large steel plants and associated industrial facilities is expected to create a sizeable market for coated products. Sharma said a typical large industrial plant could require around 250,000 tonnes of steel, including nearly 200,000 tonnes of colour-coated steel, indicating the scale of potential demand. Warehousing is another major demand driver. The government’s efforts to reduce post-harvest losses and improve foodgrain storage are expected to generate requirements for colour-coated and galvanised steel in warehouses being developed by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC).

The construction of modern foodgrain silos, which rely on galvanised metal, is also expected to widen the market. Unlike conventional storage facilities, these structures require specialised steel products suited to storage and handling requirements. Beyond industrial buildings and warehousing, the company is looking at opportunities arising from railway infrastructure, the construction of new railway stations and the expansion of cross-country gas and other pipelines. These sectors, Sharma said, would contribute to the growing use of coated and value-added steel. Jindal Steel’s broader product portfolio includes rails, angles, channels, beams and heavy-duty structures for high-rise buildings, besides plates used in the defence and shipbuilding sectors. The company has also expanded its presence in hot-rolled and cold-rolled coils over the past three years.