Jio-bp, DRIVN in pact to explore charging solutions for commercial EV fleet

Jio-bp, the operating brand of Reliance BP Mobility Ltd -- a joint venture of Reliance Industries and bp -- on Tuesday announced it has signed an MoU with electric vehicle (EV) leasing platform DRIVN, to explore opportunities to strengthen charging infrastructure across India for commercial EVs, including trucks and buses.

The collaboration brings together DRIVN's commercial EV leasing capabilities and Jio-bp's charging network to address the evolving needs of fleet operators and support the expansion of commercial electric mobility, a statement said.

Together, the two companies will explore integrating Jio-bp's charging network with DRIVN's leasing platform, including enhanced charging-location discoverability for fleet drivers. The partnership will also explore preferential tariffs and turnkey EV charging projects across identified cities and highways.

Alpna Jain, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, DRIVN, said, "As commercial EVs become a larger part of fleet operations, charging infrastructure has to keep pace with where and how these vehicles are used. For buses and trucks, the location of a charger and the route it serves can directly affect operations. Our MoU with Jio-bp gives us an opportunity to address these requirements as we expand our commercial EV business and make charging infrastructure easier for fleet operators to find and use". Sarthak Behuria, Chairman, Jio-bp, said, "India's transition to electric mobility is no longer a question, it is happening quickly. At the heart of this transformation are commercial fleets -- buses and trucks that keep our people, cargo, and economy moving every day, often covering the longest distances and the toughest routes. At Jio-bp, we believe EV charging infrastructure is a critical part of national infrastructure and our partnership with DRIVN marks an important step towards building the charging backbone needed to cater to the demands of this transition".