Jio gains 2.4 million mobile users in August, Airtel 2.1 million: TRAI data

Reliance Jio gained the highest number of wireless mobile subscribers in August, adding nearly 2.40 million users, followed by Bharti Airtel with about 2.11 million additions, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday.

Jio's wireless mobile subscriber base rose to 508.43 million at the end of August from 506.03 million at the end of July, translating into a net addition of 2.40 million subscribers. Airtel added 2.11 million users, with the monthly gains pushing its subscriber base to about 491.60 million from 489.49 million.

Vodafone Idea added about 506,000 wireless mobile subscribers during the month, while state-owned BSNL gained nearly 493,000 users. MTNL, meanwhile, saw a decline of about 5,900 subscribers.

Overall, the number of wireless (mobile and Fixed Wireless Access together) subscribers increased to 1,312.25 million at the end of August 2026, a monthly growth rate of 0.46 per cent. "Total wireless subscriptions in urban areas increased from 753.86 million in July 2026 to 759.11 million in August 2026. The subscription in rural areas also increased from 552.40 million to 553.14 million during the same period," TRAI said. Accordingly, the monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless subscriptions was 0.70 per cent and 0.13 per cent, respectively. Private telecom operators continued to dominate the mobile market, accounting for 92.75 per cent of wireless mobile subscribers at the end of August, while state-owned BSNL and MTNL together held the remaining 7.25 per cent.