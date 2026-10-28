Jio IPO windfall brings mega party, early salaries, and bonus bonanza

Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, is known for throwing lavish weddings for his children. On Wednesday, he brought that trademark scale of celebration to a corporate milestone, hosting a mega party for thousands of employees at Reliance Corporate Park to mark the blockbuster stock market debut of Jio Platforms Ltd.

The celebrations extended beyond the party: October salaries have been paid early on October 15, and 75 per cent of employees' annual cash bonus or performance-linked incentive for the 2026-27 fiscal year was disbursed on Wednesday, months ahead of the usual post-financial-year payout.

Thousands of employees and their families gathered at Reliance Corporate Park in the afternoon to celebrate the listing of the digital and telecommunications business, which raised a record Rs 30,213 crore in its initial public offering and thereafter saw a bumper listing on Wednesday.

Dozens of food stalls serving street food, dance performances and jam sessions blending devotional music with contemporary rhythms enthralled thousands who gathered on invitations by Ambani's scions, sources privy to the matter said. While October salary was paid a fortnight early on October 15 to enable employees bid for shares offered in the IPO, the bonus payment was brought forward to bring early Diwali, they said. The accelerated bonus payment brought forward a substantial portion of employees' annual performance-linked rewards. Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio and managing director of Jio Platforms, swapped the bandhgala and business suits he had worn for investor roadshows and the listing ceremony for a T-shirt as he addressed employees at the celebratory gala. His siblings - twin sister Isha and younger brother Anant - who had stood alongside him at key moments in the run-up to the IPO, were by his side once again.

The listing marked a defining moment for Ambani's strategy to transform Reliance from an energy-focused conglomerate into a major player in telecommunications and digital services. Jio, which disrupted India's telecom market with low-cost data and voice services, has grown into a platform serving more than 540 million customers. Mukesh Ambani, who built Jio into one of India's largest telecom and digital platforms, largely ceded the spotlight to the next generation during the IPO, allowing his eldest son Akash to take the lead through investor roadshows and the listing process. While Ambani remained the architect of Reliance's larger vision, his relative absence from the public-facing campaign marked a carefully choreographed generational transition, with Akash emerging as the principal voice of Jio's ambitions before investors.

His father's imprint, however, was unmistakable - in a record-breaking share sale that capped a decade of investment in building India's digital infrastructure. The festivities also extend beyond the workplace. Reliance is also organising religious ceremonies, special prayers and bhandaras - community meals offered to devotees - at prominent temples and pilgrimage centres across the country to mark Jio's listing. The planned initiatives span Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Assam, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Odisha, combining traditional rituals with large-scale food distribution for pilgrims and local communities, they said. In Uttar Pradesh, special shringar and bhog rituals are planned at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, alongside a community feast for 15,000 devotees on October 29. At the Shree Annapurna Mandir, also in Varanasi, the planned feast is expected to serve 32,000 people, including 200 sadhus and sanyasis. A community lunch for 500 visitors is planned at Kanpur's Baba Anandeshwar Mandir.

In Uttarakhand, food-distribution arrangements and bhandara services are planned at the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples for pilgrims and local communities. Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh and Siddhpeeth Shri Dakshin Kali Mandir in Haridwar are also among the locations where special religious services and community meals are planned. In Mumbai, day-long community-feeding operations are planned at the Siddhivinayak, Mumba Devi, Babulnath and Mahalaxmi temples. At the Shree Mookambika Devi Mandir in Ghansoli, a 15-member bhajan group is scheduled to perform as part of a programme that includes a community feast for 5,000 devotees, sources said. The initiatives also include the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, where festive lighting and floral decorations are planned alongside a contribution towards the temple's daily community kitchen, which serves an estimated 1,00,000 people. At Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Mandir, the programme includes meals for 1,000 pilgrims, devotional music and offerings to 200 sadhus.

In Kerala, special community meals and offerings are planned at the Sri Rajarajeswara Temple in Kannur. Other locations listed for celebrations include Kamakhya Temple in Assam, Kalighat Temple in Kolkata, Salasar Balaji Mandir in Rajasthan, Jagannath Temple in Puri and Shreenathji Temple in Nathdwara, with programmes featuring prayers, devotional music, floral decorations and community dining. The nationwide religious initiatives give the listing a distinctly Indian celebratory dimension, combining corporate milestones with traditional expressions of gratitude and community service. Jio's market debut itself was a landmark for India's equity market. The Rs 30,213-crore offering was the country's largest initial public offering, surpassing Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore issue in 2024.