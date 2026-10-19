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Jio Platforms IPO anchor investor quota nearly 30 times oversubscribed

Jio Platforms is set to raise up to $3.2 billion at a valuation of $108.3 billion in what will be ​India's biggest ever IPO

Jio, Jio IPO
Fidelity, Singapore's GIC, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ‌and BlackRock were among the investors to place bids for ​the ‌institutional quota | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2026 | 3:30 PM IST
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Mukesh Ambani's $3.2 billion Jio ​Platforms IPO has drawn bids from ​institutions including GIC, BlackRock and Fidelity, ‌totaling almost 30 times the quota reserved for anchor investors, a person with direct knowledge said.

The telecoms, cloud and AI group on Monday opened its record initial public offering to institutional investors who can bid for up to 30% of the ‌offering reserved exclusively for them, before the issue opens for public subscription on Wednesday.

Jio Platforms is set to raise up to $3.2 billion at a valuation of $108.3 billion in what will be ​India's biggest ever IPO.

Fidelity, Singapore's GIC, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ‌and BlackRock were among the investors to place bids for ​the ‌institutional quota, the person told Reuters.

Reliance, which is ‌the ultimate owner of Jio Platforms, did not respond to a Reuters ‌request for ​comment.

ADIA, BlackRock, ​Fidelity and GIC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 3:30 PM IST

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