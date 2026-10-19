Jio Platforms IPO anchor investor quota nearly 30 times oversubscribed

Mukesh Ambani's $3.2 billion Jio ​Platforms IPO has drawn bids from ​institutions including GIC, BlackRock and Fidelity, ‌totaling almost 30 times the quota reserved for anchor investors, a person with direct knowledge said.

The telecoms, cloud and AI group on Monday opened its record initial public offering to institutional investors who can bid for up to 30% of the ‌offering reserved exclusively for them, before the issue opens for public subscription on Wednesday.

Jio Platforms is set to raise up to $3.2 billion at a valuation of $108.3 billion in what will be ​India's biggest ever IPO.

Fidelity, Singapore's GIC, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ‌and BlackRock were among the investors to place bids for ​the ‌institutional quota, the person told Reuters.