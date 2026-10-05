Jio Platforms likely to launch IPO on October 21, seeks to raise $3.8 bn

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms plans to launch its initial public ​offering on October 21, seeking to raise ​about $3.8 billion in what is set to ‌be India's biggest listing, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The shares are expected to list on October 28.

The country's biggest listing to date is Hyundai Motor India's $2.9 billion listing in 2024, while the National Stock Exchange of India made its market debut last month after a $2.3 billion IPO.

The sources were not authorised to speak to ‌media and declined to comment. Reliance did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.