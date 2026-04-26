JioStar moves Bombay High Court against CCI order in broadcast dispute

Media and entertainment conglomerate JioStar India has moved the Bombay High Court challenging an order of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) that assumed jurisdiction over a dispute with Asianet Digital Network Private Limited (ADNPL), arguing that the matter falls squarely within the domain of the telecom sector regulator, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

In its writ petition, JioStar has challenged the CCI’s order dated March 25, 2026, contending that the competition watchdog has “wrongly assumed jurisdiction” in a sector governed by the TRAI and its regulatory framework.

Emails sent to JioStar did not yield any response.

JioStar has argued that the core issue relates to broadcasting regulations and must first be examined by TRAI, the sectoral regulator. It has relied on the Supreme Court’s ruling in CCI versus Bharti Airtel to submit that jurisdictional questions in regulated sectors should initially be determined by the expert regulator before competition law is invoked.

The CCI had set the investigation in motion on February 28, 2022, when it passed an order under Section 26(1) of the Competition Act directing the Director General to probe the allegations against JioStar. This followed the information filed earlier on January 20, 2022 by Asianet Digital Network.

The dispute stems from an information filed by ADNPL before the CCI alleging abuse of dominant position by the broadcaster through certain commercial arrangements, including advertising and promotion service agreements, which allegedly offered discounts beyond permissible caps under the 2017 interconnection regulations.

Following these directions, JioStar raised its objections before the CCI. However, the regulator rejected them and proceeded to assume jurisdiction, leading to the present writ petition before the Bombay High Court.

This view was later affirmed by a division bench, which specifically directed the CCI to decide its jurisdiction as a preliminary issue, particularly in light of the TRAI regulatory framework.

A single judge of the High Court declined to interfere at that stage and asked the broadcaster to raise its objections before the CCI.

The company pointed out that the jurisdictional issue had earlier travelled to the Kerala High Court in proceedings challenging the CCI’s 2022 direction to investigate the matter.

At the heart of the dispute is the concept of “regulatory forbearance” exercised by TRAI. JioStar has contended that such forbearance is a conscious regulatory decision and not a vacuum, and therefore cannot be used by the CCI to step in.

It argued that the CCI’s reasoning treating forbearance as absence of regulation is legally flawed.

The CCI has taken the position that it can examine the case as it involves alleged abuse of dominant position under the Competition Act, independent of TRAI’s regulatory domain.