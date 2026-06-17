JLR doubles down on North America as China shows signs of stabilising

JLR expects revenue of around £26 billion in FY27, with an earnings-before-interest-and-tax (Ebit) margin of about 4 per cent and investment spending of £3.7 billion.

The strategic reset follows a difficult FY26, when revenue fell 20.9 per cent to £22.9 billion after a five-week production halt caused by a cyber incident and the impact of higher US tariffs.

China, once a key growth engine for global luxury carmakers, featured less prominently in JLR’s future plans. While management described the market as “stabilising”, the company signalled that incremental growth would increasingly come from North America, India and the Middle East. The shift comes as international premium brands face intensifying competition from Chinese manufacturers, particularly in electric vehicles, and a more challenging demand environment in the world’s largest automobile market.