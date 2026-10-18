JLR India expands presence in Delhi, Gurugram, sees NCR as key market

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India is expanding its retail presence in the National Capital Region, with the luxury automaker relocating to a bigger integrated facility in Delhi and opening a new outlet in Gurugram, seeing it as a key growth market.

The Tata Group-owned automaker's Managing Director, Rajan Amba said the move strengthens JLR's retail presence in the region, terming it an "important market".

Delhi remains an important market for JLR India, Amba said, adding, "This integrated facility reflects our unwavering focus on delivering world-class retail and after-sales services in key growth markets".

With the addition of the Gurugram dealership, JLR India's retail network now extends to 33 outlets across 26 cities nationwide.