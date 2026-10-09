JM Frictech invests ₹50 crore in fourth manufacturing plant in Chandigarh

Auto component manufacturer JM Frictech India Ltd (JMI) has invested around ₹50 crore in setting up its fourth manufacturing facility in Chandigarh, as the company expands its manufacturing footprint and strengthens its presence in North India.

The facility is being commissioned in phases, with initial operations focused on warehousing and logistics. JMI plans to progressively ramp up manufacturing activities at the facility and make it fully operational over the next six to eight months.

The Chandigarh investment is aimed at strengthening JMI’s proximity to customers in the northern region, while creating additional capacity to support the company’s growth in the tractor, construction equipment and other off-highway segments.

“The investment in Chandigarh is an important part of our expansion strategy. It will strengthen our manufacturing presence in North India and enable us to be closer to our customers while creating capacity for future growth,” said E Madhavan, managing director, JMI. JMI has been expanding its portfolio beyond conventional friction products into wet brakes, wet clutches, hydraulic actuation systems, transmission aggregates and hydrostatic transmission solutions. The company is also focusing on localisation of advanced technologies for agricultural and off-highway applications. The company is targeting strong growth over the next few years, supported by new product programmes, customer additions and capacity expansion.