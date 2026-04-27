Johnson Lifts acquires majority stake in Toshiba JV, boosts India presence

Johnson Lifts (JLPL), India’s largest manufacturer of elevators and escalators, with a turnover of Rs 4,000 crore, on Monday announced that it has increased its equity stake to over 80 per cent, becoming the majority shareholder in Toshiba Johnson Elevators (India) (TJEI).

Japanese major Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation (TELC) will continue as a valued strategic partner in the joint venture. This development marks a significant milestone in the 14-year-old collaboration between JLPL and TELC, reinforcing their shared commitment to delivering world-class vertical mobility solutions to the Indian market.

“The newly restructured company will legally and operationally take over all business responsibilities previously managed by TJEI. With JLPL assuming majority ownership, TJEI enters a new phase of growth, combining Toshiba’s technological excellence and product quality with our India market expertise, extensive sales and service network, and strong customer relationships. India is the second-fastest growing market in the world for elevators and escalators, and TJEI is now better positioned to accelerate its market expansion,” said Yohan K John, director, Johnson Lifts.

The combined presence of JLPL and TJEI represents 20 per cent of the elevator market and 30 per cent of the escalator market in India, strengthening the group’s leadership position in the premium and high-speed mobility segment. TJEI will continue as the sole and exclusive business partner in India for Toshiba-branded elevators, escalators, and travelators. It will remain responsible for sales, installation, maintenance, customer service, and all ongoing projects. TELC will continue to import its products into India, provide technical support and parts, ensuring continuity in quality and performance. Growth Outlook The Japanese mobility market in India, comprising elevators, escalators, and travelators, is estimated at 5,000 units-plus annually, offering significant headroom for growth for the strengthened JLPL–TJEI partnership. TJEI will be targeting growth of 20 per cent in the Japanese elevator market, which is the premium segment of the industry.