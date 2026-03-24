JP Morgan appoints HSBC veteran Rahul Badhwar as senior country officer

American bank JP Morgan has appointed HSBC Group veteran Rahul Badhwar as its senior country officer for India.

Sjoerd Leenart, J P Morgan's chief executive for Asia Pacific, made the announcement about Badhwar's appointment.

Badhwar replaces Kaustubh Kulkarni, the senior country officer who quit in September to join rival Citigroup.

"India is a critical market for our Asia Pacific franchise, and Rahul will play a central role in driving and executing our growth strategy across the country," the internal memo reviewed by PTI said.

Badhwar's responsibilities will include getting the firm's entire set of offerings to clients, strengthening governance and controls, and supporting the talent base and community, as per the memo.