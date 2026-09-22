JPMorgan's Dimon backs Chandrasekaran, warns Tata rift could hit investment

By Karthikeyan Sundaram

Jamie Dimon praised Tata Sons Pvt. Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran and cautioned that the governance conflict roiling one of India’s oldest conglomerates risks denting foreign investor confidence, according to an interview with the Economic Times.

“I think the world of Chandra,” Dimon, the chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., told the newspaper, using the name by which the Tata Sons chairman is commonly known. “I would never want to lose him,” Dimon said, adding that Tata Trusts or the board should feel the same.

Dimon’s remarks come as Tata Sons’ board faces-off with its controlling shareholder Tata Trusts — a clash that is increasingly drawing scrutiny from investors and policymakers and raising questions about governance norms at one of India’s most influential business houses.