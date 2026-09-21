JSW Energy, JSW Steel plan to raise $300 million through bonds in Oct-Dec

Two JSW Group firms will raise a ​total of around ₹2,850 crore ($298 million) ​through shorter-tenor bonds in the October-December quarter, a ‌couple of bankers said on Monday.

JSW Energy plans to raise around ₹1,500 crore through up to five-year bonds, while JSW Steel could raise around ₹1,350 crore via three-year or four-year debt, the bankers said, requesting anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

The companies could tap the market in October if rates ‌are favourable, according to the bankers.

The firms did not respond to emails seeking comment.

Bonds of JSW Energy are rated "AA" by India Ratings. The firm has around ₹2,500 crore of outstanding bonds.