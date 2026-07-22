JSW Energy Q1 results: Profit falls 37% to ₹471 crore, revenue stays flat

JSW Energy’s consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders fell 36.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹470.97 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as higher finance and depreciation costs offset a marginal rise in operating earnings.

The power producer had reported a profit attributable to owners of ₹743.12 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Sequentially, shareholder profit increased 26.7 per cent from ₹371.57 crore in the March quarter.

Total consolidated profit, including non-controlling interests, declined 36.3 per cent to ₹532.70 crore from ₹835.86 crore a year earlier. Non-controlling interests accounted for ₹61.73 crore of the June-quarter profit, compared with ₹92.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue rises 1.2%, Ebitda grows 1.5% Revenue from operations rose 1.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,207.13 crore from ₹5,143.37 crore. Other income declined 14.3 per cent to ₹229.44 crore, limiting the increase in total income to 0.5 per cent. Total income stood at ₹5,436.57 crore, compared with ₹5,411.24 crore a year earlier. The company’s Ebitda increased 1.5 per cent to ₹3,103 crore from ₹3,057 crore, while the Ebitda margin improved to 57 per cent, according to its media release. Cash profit attributable to shareholders stood at ₹1,464 crore, down 7 per cent year-on-year. The company’s regulatory disclosure showed an operating Ebitda margin of 55.22 per cent, compared with 54.28 per cent in the year-ago quarter. This metric is calculated using the formula specified in the exchange filing and differs from the 57 per cent Ebitda margin highlighted in the press release.

Finance costs rise 16.4% Total expenses increased 7.8 per cent to ₹4,742.90 crore from ₹4,398.82 crore. Finance costs rose 16.4 per cent to ₹1,519.28 crore from ₹1,305.52 crore, reflecting incremental borrowings for capacity expansion. Depreciation and amortisation expenses increased 20.5 per cent to ₹889.64 crore from ₹738.59 crore following the commissioning of new capacity. Employee costs rose 36.2 per cent to ₹216.24 crore, while fuel costs declined 3 per cent to ₹1,531.72 crore. Other expenses were broadly flat at ₹587.14 crore. Profit before tax and deferred tax adjustable in future tariff fell 31.5 per cent to ₹695.81 crore from ₹1,015.41 crore. The company did not report an exceptional item during the quarter.

Current tax declined to ₹60.19 crore from ₹82.58 crore, while the deferred-tax charge stood at ₹105.85 crore, compared with ₹113.67 crore a year earlier. Deferred tax adjustable in future tariff was a credit of ₹2.93 crore. Renewable revenue rises 16.7% Revenue from the renewable segment increased 16.7 per cent to ₹1,740.48 crore from ₹1,491.82 crore. Renewable segment profit before finance costs and unallocable income rose 6.6 per cent to ₹998.22 crore. Thermal-segment revenue, however, declined 4.6 per cent to ₹3,453.46 crore from ₹3,621.78 crore, while its segment result fell 15.9 per cent to ₹1,066.26 crore.

Power sales fall 4.6% JSW Energy’s power sales volumes declined 4.6 per cent to 12,868 million units from 13,494 million units. Thermal generation fell 6 per cent to about 8 billion units, primarily due to lower generation at the Mahanadi plant. Renewable generation declined 3 per cent to about 4.8 billion units, mainly because of weaker hydrology at hydroelectric plants. Hydro generation declined 25.5 per cent to 1,423 million units from 1,911 million units. Solar generation increased 29.4 per cent to 1,197 million units, while wind generation rose 3.1 per cent to 2,220 million units. The average long-term plant-load factor for hydro assets fell to 42 per cent from 64 per cent. The solar capacity-utilisation factor was unchanged at 21 per cent, while the wind capacity-utilisation factor declined to 27 per cent from 30 per cent.

Capacity reaches 14,535 MW The company added 873 MW of operational capacity during the June quarter, its highest quarterly organic capacity addition, according to the press release. Capacity additions during the quarter comprised 442 MW of solar, 108 MW of wind, 381 MW of hybrid capacity and the fully commissioned 150 MW Tidong hydroelectric project. Of the additions, 931 MW were classified as organic, with some capacity commissioned after the quarter ended and up to July 8. Including additions up to July 8, total operational capacity stood at 14,535 MW. The portfolio comprised 5,658 MW of thermal capacity and 8,877 MW of renewable capacity, including wind, solar, hybrid and hydro assets.

Renewable energy accounted for 61 per cent of the installed portfolio. ₹4,000 crore raised through QIP JSW Energy raised ₹4,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement in May by issuing about 76.19 million equity shares at ₹525 apiece. It also sold 25 million shares of JSW Steel through a bulk deal for gross proceeds of ₹3,150 crore. The cumulative gain of ₹2,816.80 crore, net of tax and expenses, was transferred from other comprehensive income to retained earnings because the investment was classified at fair value through other comprehensive income. Net debt stood at ₹61,322 crore at the end of June, while cash and cash equivalents were ₹12,881 crore. Net debt to equity stood at 1.7 times, and operational net debt to Ebitda, excluding debt relating to capital work in progress, was 4.95 times.