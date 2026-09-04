JSW Energy's operational capacity crosses 15 GW, renewables at 60%
JSW Energy's total operational capacity has crossed 15,025 MW, with renewables accounting for 9,067 MW or 60 per cent, while the company remains on track for 3 GW of greenfield additions in FY27Press Trust of India New Delhi
JSW Energy on Friday said the company's total operational capacity has crossed 15 gigawatt mark, with renewables having 60 per cent share.
Of 15,025 megawatt (MW), 9,067 MW is renewable energy -- 3,125 MW wind, 2,426 MW solar, 1,735 MW hybrid, and 1,781 MW is hydro power capacity, JSW Energy said in an exchange filing.
The thermal portfolio stands at 5,958 MW.
The company said it remains on track to meet its greenfield capacity addition target of 3 GW for FY2027, having achieved approximately 42 per cent of the target to date.
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