JSW eyes 100,000-unit electric CV capacity by 2030 with AMPSTAR push

The JSW group is targeting electric commercial vehicle (eCV) capacity of 100,000 units by 2030, making a much bigger bet on automobiles as it looks to replicate some of the momentum built through its partnership with MG Motor in passenger vehicles (PVs) and prepares to introduce cars under its own badge later this year.

On Tuesday, the group launched AMPSTAR, the eCV brand of JSW Greentech, under which it will manufacture electric trucks (etrucks) and ebuses. The initial investment is around ₹2,000 crore, comprising about ₹1,500 crore of debt and ₹500 crore of equity from the parent, according to the company.

Jindal said JSW wants AMPSTAR to be a “catalyst for changing the way India moves”, but acknowledged that adoption would ultimately depend on the business case for fleet operators. “The economics have to make the case, not sentiment,” he said.

But the first factory is only the entry point. JSW group Chairman Sajjan Jindal expects eCVs — particularly heavy trucks — to scale rapidly as their operating economics become compelling for fleet owners.

Its first plant, spread over 90 acres at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, will have an annual capacity of 15,000 vehicles — 10,000 ebuses and 5,000 etrucks. The company will start its truck portfolio with a 55 tonne tractor-trailer and subsequently add tippers, fixed-body trucks, and dumpers.

India's etruck market remains nascent. Sumit Mittal, chief executive officer (CEO) of JSW Greentech, estimates that around 800 etrucks were sold in India last year and expects the market to reach around 3,000 units this year.

Parth Jindal, managing director of JSW Cement, said the ambition was to make JSW Greentech the country's leading player in the segment. “We want it to become the biggest electric commercial vehicle player in this country,” he said.

The group chairman sees the opportunity eventually supporting an etruck business of around 100,000 units, with 2030 as a possible timeframe. That would be a dramatic scale-up from the market today.

Parth, however, sees supply rather than demand as the constraint. “There's just not enough capacity and not enough supply in the market,” he said. “I’m sure Sumit will be able to sell double of the trucks. But he just won’t be able to make enough.”

Government data also underscores how early the transition is. The Ministry of Heavy Industries' PM E-DRIVE dashboard showed only 238 etrucks registered under the scheme in 2026-27 as of September 20. PM E-DRIVE has earmarked ₹500 crore to support up to 5,643 etrucks, covering N2 and N3 vehicles up to 55 tonnes.