JSW Infra completes Rs 7,503 crore QIP, draws strong institutional demand

JSW Infrastructure (JSW Infra) on Wednesday said it has completed a Rs 7,503 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP), marking the first transaction in India to combine a primary issuance and an offer for sale (OFS) by a promoter selling shareholder within a single QIP structure.

The QIP comprised a primary issuance of Rs 6,555 crore by JSW Infra, with the balance raised through an OFS by the promoter selling shareholder.

The QIP was subscribed about 6.7 times, attracting bids worth around Rs 50,530 crore from investors, including domestic mutual funds, insurance companies, and foreign institutional investors, primarily long-only and pension funds.

Participation from global investors such as FMR, Capital Group and BlackRock, among others, and domestic mutual funds, including HDFC Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund, reflected strong conviction in the company's growth strategy and long-term prospects, the company said. The transaction will enable JSW Infra to raise growth capital to support its Rs 39,000 crore multi-year capital expenditure programme, facilitate compliance with minimum public shareholding norms, and significantly broaden its institutional shareholder base through the induction of several marquee global and domestic investors, the company added. Rinkesh Roy, joint managing director and chief executive officer, said: "The successful completion of this QIP reflects strong investor confidence in India's structural growth story and in our resilient business model. The quality of participation from global and domestic institutional investors underscores belief in our robust growth pipeline in ports and the ongoing build-out of our logistics platform."

Roy added that the capital raised would position the company to pursue its growth trajectory, including expanding port capacity to 400 million tonnes per annum by FY30, strengthening its logistics network, and pursuing selective strategic opportunities, while reinforcing its position as a leading ports and logistics solutions provider supporting India's trade growth. JSW Infra said the offering is among the largest QIP issuances undertaken in India's industrial and infrastructure sector in recent years. Nagarajan J, chief financial officer, said: "The capital raised positions us well to fund our growth projects while maintaining financial strength. We are particularly pleased to welcome several leading domestic and global institutional investors to our shareholder base, which is expected to enhance the depth and diversity of our investor base."