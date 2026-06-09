JSW Infra wins Kolkata Port project to expand container handling capacity

JSW Infrastructure (JSW Infra) has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority (SMPA), Kolkata Port, following a competitive bidding process, for the integrated development of the outer container terminal comprising two berths and five berths at Netaji Subhas Dock (NSD) in the Kolkata Dock System.

The company said on Tuesday that the project has been awarded on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis under the public-private partnership (PPP) framework and is aimed at enhancing container-handling capacity, improving operational efficiency, and supporting growing trade volumes in the region.

Under the 30-year concession agreement, the project will be executed in two phases and is expected to create a total capacity of approximately 0.93 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

This award builds on JSW Infra’s earlier LoA for the reconstruction of Berth 8 and mechanisation of Berths 7 and 8 at NSD, Kolkata (0.45 million TEUs), at an estimated capital expenditure of ₹740 crore, with interim operations expected to commence shortly. JSW Infra noted that, together, these two projects meaningfully expand the company’s footprint at one of India’s key eastern gateway ports and reinforce its strategic presence in the Kolkata Dock System. Upon completion, and including the capacity from the ongoing Berth 7 and 8 project, the company’s combined container-handling capacity at the Kolkata Dock System is expected to scale up to approximately 1.4 million TEUs.