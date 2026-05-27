JSW kicks off work on India's biggest steel mill in Odisha's Paradip

In one of the biggest industrial investments ever witnessed in India’s steel sector, JSW Steel on Wednesday commenced construction of its proposed mega integrated steel complex at Dhinkia in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district with an estimated investment exceeding ₹1 trillion.

The project is being developed on the land parcel originally earmarked nearly two decades ago for South Korean steel giant Posco, whose proposed 12 million tonne per annum (mtpa) steel project with an investment of $12 billion had failed to take off after prolonged land acquisition disputes and environmental concerns.

JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal said this is the first time in the country that such a massive steel-making facility with a production capacity of 13.2 mtpa is being constructed with an investment of over ₹1 trillion at a time. He announced that the plant's capacity would eventually be expanded to 25 mtpa, making it one of the largest steel complexes in the world.

As India targets achieving 300 mtpa of steel production capacity by 2030, Jindal said Odisha is poised to contribute nearly half of the national output, emerging as the country’s steel manufacturing hub. JSW alone is planning to establish steel manufacturing facilities with a combined capacity of around 50 mtpa across four locations in the state, he said. The company’s largest steel-making complex is coming up near Paradip, while another major facility has been planned in Keonjhar district, for which land acquisition is underway. Besides, JSW Steel has formed separate joint ventures with Posco and Japan’s JFE Steel to develop integrated steel complexes in Dhenkanal and Sambalpur districts, respectively.

Jindal described the scale of investment as unprecedented, stating that this would be the first time anywhere in the world that a single company is setting up steel manufacturing facilities with a cumulative capacity of 50 mtpa within one state. He said the projects would significantly strengthen India’s ambition of becoming a global steel powerhouse while accelerating industrial growth and employment generation in Odisha. The integrated project near Paradip includes the establishment of a 13.2-mtpa integrated steel plant, a 10-mtpa cement plant, a 32-mtpa pellet plant, a large 900-MW power facility and a captive jetty. While the first-phase pellet plant is nearing completion, work will commence on the blast furnace and ancillary facilities, including coke oven and sinter plant infrastructure.

According to company and state government estimates, the 13.2-mtpa project to come up on an area of 2,958 acres with a cumulative investment of ₹1.25 trillion is expected to generate employment opportunities for nearly 42,000 people in the region. The next phase of expansion of the steel plant will add another 11.8 mtpa capacity, taking the total steel-making capacity at the Odisha unit to 25 mtpa. Speaking at the work commencement ceremony, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the project marked a defining milestone in the state’s industrial growth story and reflected the increasing confidence of both domestic and global industries in Odisha’s industrial ecosystem.

“While Paradip is already globally recognised as a premier chemical and petrochemical hub, our goal is to diversify. We want Paradip to house a rich variety of industries, and with the steel sector coming in, I am confident that we are moving in the right direction towards making Paradip an anchor of Purvodaya, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Odisha,” he said. Majhi said the state government had transformed several long-pending industrial proposals into fast-track execution through coordinated governance, speedy clearances and proactive facilitation. Referring to the accelerated implementation of the JSW project, he maintained that the infrastructure originally planned for commencement in 2028 is now being initiated significantly ahead of schedule due to the state’s industry-focused governance model.

The chief minister said JSW Steel has significantly expanded its investment commitment in Odisha by proposing additional industrial facilities as part of a larger integrated manufacturing ecosystem. He said the expansion would create substantial opportunities for local communities, MSMEs, ancillary industries, logistics operators, service providers and skilled youth across coastal Odisha. Drawing a parallel with globally integrated port-led industrial regions, Majhi referred to his recent visit to Mundra in Gujarat, where he witnessed the integration of large-scale industries, logistics infrastructure and manufacturing clusters around the port ecosystem. “The Odisha government is working to develop Paradip on a similar blueprint and position the port city at the centre of the state’s coastal industrial corridor,” he said.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said Odisha continued to strengthen its position as one of India’s most investor-friendly destinations through progressive industrial policies, world-class infrastructure and efficient governance mechanisms. He said the government remained committed to speedy facilitation of investments and industrial infrastructure development through large-scale projects. Following the ceremony, the chief minister also held discussions with executives from leading global steel technology and equipment firms, including Hitoshi Kawano, chief executive officer (CEO) of Primetals, one of the largest steel equipment manufacturing companies headquartered in Japan; Marco Asquini, managing director (MD) and CEO of SMS group, a leading steel and downstream company in Germany; and Ashish Ray, CEO of JSW Paints, on opportunities in downstream steel and chemical sector investments in Odisha.