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JSW MG Motor India sells 6,048 units in May amid supply chain challenges

The company maintained its sales performance despite global supply chain disruptions, rising commodity prices, and a sharp increase in freight tariffs

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The company did not provide comparable year-on-year figures for May, 2025
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 12:28 PM IST
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JSW MG Motor India on Monday reported sales of 6,048 units in May 2026.

The company did not provide comparable year-on-year figures for May, 2025.

In a statement, the company said it is navigating supply chain challenges through resilient manufacturing and informed that dispatches of the recently launched flagship SUV MAJESTOR to dealers have commenced.

"The company maintained its sales performance despite global supply chain disruptions, rising commodity prices, and a sharp increase in freight tariffs," JSW MG Motor India stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :JSWJSW Groupvehicle sales

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:28 PM IST

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