JSW MG Motor India to hike prices by up to 2% on select models from April 1
The firm said that the price revision is aimed at partially offsetting the impact of continuously rising input costs
The firm said that the price revision is aimed at partially offsetting the impact of continuously rising input costs
JSW MG Motor India on Monday said it will hike prices of select models by up to 2 per cent from April 1, 2026, to offset rising input costs.
The price hike will be on the company's mainline portfolio and will not include premium EV products -- MG M9 and Cyberster -- sold through MG Select channel.
"This price revision is aimed at partially offsetting the impact of continuously rising input costs," JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.
At present, the company sells a range of internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV vehicles under its MG portfolio, from the Comet EV priced at ₹4.99 lakh plus ₹3.2/kmw for battery subscription and ₹38.33 lakh for the top-end SUV Gloster.
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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 2:41 PM IST