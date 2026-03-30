JSW MG Motor India to hike prices by up to 2% on select models from April 1

JSW MG Motor India on Monday said it will hike prices of select models by up to 2 per cent from April 1, 2026, to offset rising input costs.

The price hike will be on the company's mainline portfolio and will not include premium EV products -- MG M9 and Cyberster -- sold through MG Select channel.

"This price revision is aimed at partially offsetting the impact of continuously rising input costs," JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.

At present, the company sells a range of internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV vehicles under its MG portfolio, from the Comet EV priced at ₹4.99 lakh plus ₹3.2/kmw for battery subscription and ₹38.33 lakh for the top-end SUV Gloster.