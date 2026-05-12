JSW MG Motor set to build an Indian core for electric passenger vehicles

He said the company aims to achieve 70 per cent localisation within 12 to 18 months, and several of its cars, including the Comet electric vehicle (EV), have already crossed the 50 per cent localisation mark.
This is significant because, under the current PLI scheme for electric four-wheelers, companies need over 50 per cent localisation to qualify for incentives of 13-18 per cent on sales. Competitors, including Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, already have some eligible models under the scheme. However, other eligible players such as Hyundai, Kia, and Suzuki do not yet have any model cleared for PLI incentives.