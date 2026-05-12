JSW MG Motor set to build an Indian core for electric passenger vehicles

On the growth of the EV market this year, Mehrotra said: “The penetration of electric cars is rising. It was at 5 per cent in the last financial year and crossed 6 per cent in April. We expect it to end this financial year at 8 per cent penetration.”

It has also taken a clear call to focus on new energy vehicles, though it will continue to offer internal combustion engine vehicles as well. Mehrotra said: “Last year, we sold 72,000 vehicles, of which 80 per cent were electric. We introduced battery-as-a-service to reduce the upfront entry cost, and it already accounts for 10-12 per cent of our total sales. It took some time for consumers to adopt it.”