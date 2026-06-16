JSW Realty seeks ₹1,600 crore loan from Tata Capital for Mumbai project

By Asmi Bhatia, Siddhi Nayak and Baiju Kalesh

JSW Realty, the real estate arm of Indian conglomerate JSW Group, is in advanced talks to raise a ₹1,600 crore ($169 million) loan from shadow lender Tata Capital Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.

The developer is seeking the five-year loan to fund an office project near Mumbai’s Bandra business district, the people said, declining to be identified as the discussions are private. The loan is expected to be priced at 9 per cent-11 per cent per annum, they added. The yield on the five-year government bond is currently 6.47 per cent.