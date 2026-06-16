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JSW Realty seeks ₹1,600 crore loan from Tata Capital for Mumbai project

The developer is seeking the five-year loan to fund an office project near Mumbai's Bandra business district

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JSW Realty, which develops residential, commercial and mixed-use projects, has been expanding its presence in Mumbai | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 1:06 PM IST
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By Asmi Bhatia, Siddhi Nayak and Baiju Kalesh
   
JSW Realty, the real estate arm of Indian conglomerate JSW Group, is in advanced talks to raise a ₹1,600 crore ($169 million) loan from shadow lender Tata Capital Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.
 
The developer is seeking the five-year loan to fund an office project near Mumbai’s Bandra business district, the people said, declining to be identified as the discussions are private. The loan is expected to be priced at 9 per cent-11 per cent per annum, they added. The yield on the five-year government bond is currently 6.47 per cent.
 
The proposal is still under discussion and the transaction hasn’t been finalised, the people said. JSW Realty and Tata Capital, a unit of India’s oldest conglomerate, did not respond to emails seeking comment.
 
JSW Realty, which develops residential, commercial and mixed-use projects, has been expanding its presence in Mumbai, where competition for land and redevelopment projects has intensified. 
 
Demand for premium commercial property is being driven by Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and flexible workspace operators, according to Kotak Institutional Equities, supporting continued growth in the sector.
 
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Topics :JSWJSW GroupTata CapitalMumbaiReal Estate Real estate firms

First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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