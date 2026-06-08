JSW's new energy vehicle bet hinges on technology and battery tie-ups

They have long dominated the Indian electric car sector collectively, with over 60 per cent share of the market. But auto giants Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra are now facing their toughest challenge yet, from unlikely home-grown quarters — steel-to-paints conglomerate JSW group.

With an investment tag of ₹18,000 crore, JSW is building a plant to make new energy vehicles (NEVs) — these are powered fully or partly by electricity — at a furious pace on 600 acres of land in Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad) in Maharashtra. It will have an initial capacity of 0.5 million cars, and can expand this to 1 million. As it happens, its neighbour is none other than Toyota Kirloskar — which is also building a new plant and has ambitious plans to get into electric.