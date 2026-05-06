JSW Steel awards mega metals contract to L&T for expansion projects

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured its largest-ever order in the domestic metals sector from JSW Steel, marking a significant milestone for its Minerals & Metals (M&M) business vertical, the company said on Tuesday.

The “mega” order, classified in the ₹10,000-15,000 crore range, will see L&T undertake comprehensive engineering, procurement and installation of key process facilities, including blast furnaces and steel melt shops. These will be executed across multiple brownfield and greenfield expansion projects, primarily at JSW Steel’s sites in Ballari, Karnataka, and Paradip, Odisha.

The order is central to JSW Steel’s strategic roadmap to expand its crude steel capacity from 35 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to over 50 MTPA by 2031.

“This is a defining moment for our Minerals & Metals business,” said D K Sen, advisor to the chairman and managing director (CMD) at L&T. “The order reflects not just our engineering and execution capabilities, but also the trust placed in us to deliver assets of national significance.” The contract builds on a long-standing relationship between L&T and JSW Steel, spanning more than three decades of collaboration on complex metallurgical projects. T Kumaresan, senior vice-president and head of Minerals & Metals at L&T, said the order strengthens the company’s leadership in executing large and complex projects. “Our ability to integrate technology, optimise timelines and deliver with precision continues to differentiate us,” he said.