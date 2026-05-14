JSW Steel board approves raising ₹14,000 cr; amalgamation of BMM Ispat

JSW Steel on Thursday said its board has approved raising up to ₹14,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures and equity shares.

The board has also approved the scheme of amalgamation of BMM Ispat with JSW Steel at an enterprise value of ₹6,400 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

It said funds will be raised through the issuance of non-convertible debentures with warrants, which are convertible into or exchangeable with equity shares of the company of face value of Re 1 each (the equity shares) at a later date, for an amount not exceeding ₹7,000 crore, inclusive of such premium as may be decided by the board.

Also, the company plans to issue equity shares and/or convertible securities (other than warrants) for an amount not exceeding ₹7,000 crore, inclusive of such premium as may be decided by the board. In a separate statement, JSW Steel said the board has considered and approved the "Scheme of Amalgamation pursuant to section 230-232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, of BMM Ispat Ltd, a related party, with the company at an enterprise value of ₹6,400 crore". BMM Ispat Ltd (BMMIL) operates an integrated steel manufacturing facility of 1 MTPA capacity. BMMIL is located within 50 km of JSW Steel's Vijayanagar plant in Karnataka. Besides, BMMIL has a surplus expansion-ready land, which provides an opportunity to nearly double capacity in a significantly faster manner at a low specific investment cost.