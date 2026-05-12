JSW Steel crude steel output drops 1% in April to 2.11 million tonnes

JSW Steel, the flagship steel business of the Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group, reported consolidated crude steel production of 2118 K tonnes for April this year, marginally lower by 1 per cent compared with 21.4 lakh tonnes produced in the corresponding month last year.

According to the company’s production update released on Tuesday, its Indian operations contributed 20.4 lakh tonnes during April, slightly lower than 20.56 lakh tonnes recorded in April last year, registering a 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline.

JSW's US operations at Ohio produced 0.78 lakh tonnes last month against 0.84 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period, down 7 per cent. “On a consolidated basis, the company’s crude steel output stood at 21.18 lakh tonnes,” the company said in a statement.

Company sources said production numbers were impacted by the shutdown of Blast Furnace-3 (BF3) at its Vijayanagar steel complex for capacity upgradation. The temporary shutdown affected crude steel production at the Indian operations level during the reporting month. However, the company informed that excluding BF3 production from the previous year’s base, crude steel output registered a robust 10 per cent growth, driven by the full ramp-up of operations at Vijayanagar Metallics Limited (JVML). Despite the planned maintenance and expansion activities, capacity utilisation at Indian operations remained strong, it said. “The capacity utilisation for Indian operations during April stood at 94 per cent excluding BF3 capacity, while including BF3 capacity, the utilisation was around 83 per cent,” the statement read.

According to the company, the production figures of Bhushan Power and Steel Limited, a subsidiary undertaking, were adjusted for comparison after its steel business was transferred on a slump-sale basis to JSW-JFE Steel Limited, a joint venture company, in March this year. JSW Steel currently has a consolidated crude steel capacity of 35.7 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), including 1.5 mtpa in the United States, while domestic crude steel capacity stands at 34.2 mtpa. The company has outlined an ambitious expansion roadmap that will take its consolidated capacity to 48.9 mtpa over the next four years. Its Vijayanagar facility in Karnataka remains the largest single-location steel-producing plant in India, with an existing capacity of 17.5 mtpa.

JSW Steel has already committed investments exceeding Rs 2 trillion in Odisha across steel, electric mobility, batteries and renewable energy. The company’s largest proposed project in the state is the 13.2 mtpa integrated steel plant at Paradip, involving an investment of Rs 65,000 crore. The company has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for eventual expansion of the Paradip complex to 24 mtpa, potentially making it one of India’s largest steel manufacturing hubs. In manufacturing diversification, JSW has announced an integrated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing complex at Naraj in Cuttack district with an investment of Rs 40,000 crore and a proposed green energy facility in Kandhamal district with a similar investment outlay of Rs 40,000 crore.