JSW Steel crude steel output down 2% to 2.37 mt in Feb amid plant upgrade

The company attributed the marginal decline to the closure of a facility at its Vijayanagar plant for capacity upgrade. "Blast Furnace 3 (BF3) at Vijayanagar has been under shutdown for capacity upgradation since September 2025, impacting Crude Steel production at the Indian operations level," the steel major said in a BSE filing.

Excluding the Vijayanagar plant’s output from last year’s base, volumes increased approximately 8 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Limited (JVML) operations, it added. JVML is a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Steel.

JSW Steel India production

The company’s India volumes for the month fell marginally by 1 per cent to 2.31 mt, from 2.33 mt in February 2025. "The capacity utilisation for Indian operations for the month, excluding BF3 capacity, was at around 97 per cent and including BF3 capacity was at 88 per cent," it said.

JSW Steel US production

In the United States (US), JSW Steel reported a 20 per cent decline in production volumes to 60,000 tonnes from 75,000 tonnes during the same period last year. The company said production at Ohio operations in the US was lower due to ramping up of operations after caster upgrades in January 2026 and extreme weather conditions due to a winter storm.