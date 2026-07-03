JSW Steel starts construction of ₹16,350-crore Andhra Pradesh steel project

JSW Steel on Friday announced the commencement of development activities for its integrated steel project in Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema region, with a planned investment of up to ₹16,350 crore across two phases.

The company, in a statement on Friday, said the project is a step towards its long-term commitment to manufacturing growth and industrial development in the state.

The facility will be developed by JSW Rayalaseema Steel Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Steel. In the first phase, the company plans to invest ₹4,500 crore to establish a one-million-tonne-per-annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant that will produce low-carbon steel products. A second phase, involving an additional investment of up to ₹11,850 crore, will expand capacity to 2 MTPA, taking the total planned investment to ₹16,350 crore.

Located in the Rayalaseema region, the project is expected to benefit from planned road, rail, power and water infrastructure, which the company said would support logistics and long-term industrial development. The event was attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, senior state government officials, public representatives, local stakeholders, and JSW Group leadership led by Chairman and Managing Director Sajjan Jindal. “The commencement of the Rayalaseema Steel Project reflects JSW’s confidence in Andhra Pradesh’s long-term industrial and economic potential,” said Sajjan Jindal, chairman and managing director of JSW Group. “Under the leadership of CM Naidu Ji, the state is creating a strong ecosystem for manufacturing, infrastructure and investment-led growth. We are proud to partner in this journey and contribute towards building globally competitive industrial capabilities in the region,” he added.