JSW Steel to develop coking coal mine in Mozambique for long-term supply

JSW Steel will develop Minas de RevuboA coking coal mine in Mozambique in phases, a company statement said.

Located in the Moatize coal basin of the Tete Province, Minas de RevuboA has 850 million tonne (MT) of reserves, and the potential to yield 250 MT of usable coking coal.

JSW Steel said it will develop the mine in phases, with the first phase expected to be developed over the next 2.5 years to produce 2.4 million tonne per annum (MTPA) prime hard coking coal.

The project is a step towards JSW Steel's backward integration strategy and is expected to provide long-term supply assurance for one of the most critical and cost-intensive inputs in steel manufacturing.