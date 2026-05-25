JSW to commence work on ₹1 trn, 13.2 mtpa steel plant on Wednesday

Nearly two decades after South Korean steel giant Posco failed to operationalise what was once billed as India’s biggest foreign direct investment (FDI) project amid fierce resistance over land acquisition and environmental concerns, the same stretch of land near Paradip in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district is now set to witness another mega steel venture, this time by JSW Steel.

This leading private sector steel maker of the country is all set to commence construction work on its proposed 13.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) integrated greenfield steel plant at Dhinkia on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and JSW group Chairman Sajjan Jindal. "A grand event has been planned at Dhinkia to mark the commencement of steel plant work," said an official.

The project, initially estimated at around Rs 65,000 crore, will come up on the land parcel that was originally acquired for Posco’s controversial 12 mtpa steel project. The cost of the project may go up to Rs 1 trillion due to its capacity enhancement and the company, for the first time will start construction of two big blast furnaces with advanced technology, simultaneously. Official sources said JSW Utkal Steel Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Steel, will establish a 13.2 mtpa integrated steel plant along with a 900 megawatt (Mw) captive power plant, a 10 mtpa cement grinding unit, and a captive jetty near Paradip. The project also includes plans for an iron ore slurry pipeline connecting the mineral-rich Keonjhar district to the steel complex.

The integrated steel complex is expected to be developed in phases, and is projected to emerge as one of India’s largest steel manufacturing facilities once fully operational. The company has plans to enhance the capacity of the steel plant up to 25 mtpa in phases, making it the single-largest in the state. The project’s proximity to Paradip port will provide major logistical advantages for export of finished steel products. Hemant Sharma, additional chief secretary of the industries department, said the construction work on the steel plant has been advanced by two years. "As per initial plans, the steel plant work was to start by 2028 after the completion of the JSW's pellet plant. But they are going to start the work now. Accordingly, the plant will be commissioned early. The investment will significantly go up as the plant capacity has already been enhanced," he told Business Standard.

"The steel complex will have five components — Pellet-I and -II, Steel-I and –II, and the jetty. One of the pellet units is nearing completion. Besides, it will also have an in-built solar unit," Sharma added. The upcoming project marks a significant political and administrative milestone for Odisha, which had struggled for years to overcome the bitter legacy of the Posco agitation, one of India’s longest and most intense anti-land acquisition movements. Posco had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Odisha government in 2005 to establish a 12 mtpa integrated steel plant near Paradip, with an estimated investment of around $12 billion, then regarded as India’s single-largest FDI proposal.

The project required more than 4,000 acres of land spread across Dhinkia, Nuagaon, and Gadakujang areas in Jagatsinghpur district. However, the proposal soon triggered massive resistance from local villagers, betel vine farmers, and environmental activists, who alleged forcible land acquisition, violation of forest rights, and destruction of livelihoods. The land acquired for Posco was subsequently transferred back to the state government’s land bank. Unlike the earlier attempt, the Odisha government adopted a calibrated approach while facilitating the JSW project. Officials said the state leveraged the already-acquired land parcel and managed to minimise fresh displacement to avoid a repeat of the large-scale acquisition conflict witnessed during the Posco era.

"The administration worked village by village to resolve compensation disputes, relocate families, and create rehabilitation colonies with basic infrastructure. Most procedural hurdles relating to forest diversion, land transfer, and rehabilitation have now been addressed," said a government official. The project site, spread over nearly 2,958 acres, had remained largely unused after Posco’s exit. JSW Steel gradually secured possession of the land in phases and intensified groundwork activities over the last few years. Interestingly, Posco itself has now re-entered Odisha through a separate joint venture (JV) with JSW Steel for another proposed steel project in the state, signalling a dramatic turnaround from the collapse of its earlier standalone venture.