Jubilant FoodWorks gets GST demand notice for ₹46.9 cr, to challenge demand

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL), India's leading quick-service restaurant chain operator has received a GST demand notice for Rs 46.9 crore, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

JFL said it will challenge the GST department's notice.

The show cause notice alleges that the Input Tax Credit (ITC) has been reversed in the "incorrected table" while filing the GST return of JFL, said the flagship company of the Jubilant Bhartia Group.

"The company has received a show cause notice (SCN) from the GST Department proposing a GST demand amounting to Rs 46,90,96,051," said JFL, which has franchise rights for global QSR (quick-service restaurant) brands as Dominos and Popeyes.