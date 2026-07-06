Jubilant FoodWorks posts 14.1% Q1 revenue growth; adds 76 stores

Jubilant FoodWorks, which runs pizza chain Domino's in the country, reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹2,569.3 crore, up 14.1 per cent year-on-year, in its pre-quarterly update.

Its standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹1,848.5 crore, up 9.2 per cent year-on-year.

Domino's India recorded like-for-like (LFL) growth of 2.5 per cent, while Domino's Eurasia reported LFL growth of -1.3 per cent (post Ind AS 29).

During the quarter, the quick-service restaurant major added 76 stores across its network, taking the total store count to 3,712 at the end of the quarter.

Domino's India added 58 new stores, ending the quarter with 2,513 stores, while Domino's Eurasia added eight new stores, taking its total store count to 795.