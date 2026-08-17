Juniper Green Energy gets LoA for 230 MW FDRE-RTC project from SECI

Juniper Green Energy Ltd (JGEL) on Monday said it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) for a 230 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) Round-the-Clock (RTC) Power Project at a tariff of ₹5.26 per unit.

Juniper Green Energy emerged the winning bidder for the project in the e-Reverse auction conducted by SECI for its 1,000 MW FDRE Round-the-Clock Renewable Energy tender on August 6, 2026, a company statement said.

The tender is among India's most innovative renewable procurement tenders requiring renewable energy projects and storage systems to mimic the reliability profile of thermal generation.