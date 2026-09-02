Juspay rolls out platform to improve brand discovery across AI interfaces

Payments technology company Juspay rolled out a global pilot platform for commerce, allowing buyers to discover, compare and purchase products within a single artificial intelligence (AI) conversation across partnering brands.

The platform, called Breeze Universal, connects a business’ existing catalogue across platforms such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, and others. The platform then makes the entire product catalogue available across various interfaces where buyers shop.

A shopper can type in @breeze within the ChatGPT interface and query recommendations for a product of their choice. Once queried, users can discover products from multiple brands without having to leave the AI chat window.

This implies that a user can get recommendations along with filters for different products. Since the underlying interface is powered by a large language model (LLM) for a user, buyers can scroll through results that have understood basic context and intent.

Juspay said the platform is built on Google’s Universal Commerce Protocol. “Through Breeze Universal, Juspay aims to be the technology service provider that enables brands to become discoverable within AI-led conversations and seamlessly connect discovery with commerce. This gives merchants the foundation to prepare for the shift towards agent-led commerce,” said Sheetal Lalwani, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO), Juspay. In a statement, the Bengaluru-based company said that rather than putting one brand at a time on AI platforms, Breeze Universal will help create a shared layer where brands join, and their catalogue becomes available across AI platforms, or power a custom AI storefront of their own.