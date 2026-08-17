KABIL expects to start lithium production in Argentina in 4-5 years

India's state-owned Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL) is expected to start lithium extraction in Argentina in ​the next four to five years after completing project ​feasibility, a parliamentary panel report on its operations said.

In 2024, ‌KABIL signed a 2 billion-rupee ($20.92 million) lithium exploration pact for five blocks in Argentina.

• The government of Catamarca in Argentina has offered seven additional greenfield lithium brine blocks under the existing agreement, which KABIL is evaluating, according to the report.

• KABIL is in the process of signing a preliminary agreement with the Ministry of Production and Mining of the Province of Salta, Argentina and Energy and Mining Resources Salta SA to collaborate ‌on lithium projects in Salta.

• Discussions are also underway for obtaining two greenfield lithium brine projects in Jujuy province. • Two additional projects are being evaluated by KABIL and Oil India and KABIL and Indian Oil Corp. • KABIL flagged delays in Argentina because of lack of expertise in handling lithium brine deposits. • In Australia, KABIL, along ​with Oil India, Coal India and NLC India was evaluating two lithium projects. • ‌The panel confirmed a Reuters report that KABIL's lithium project in Mali with Uranium One Group, a subsidiary of Rosatom, ​was ‌kept on hold due to "recent socio-political instability". • KABIL is also in talks ‌with Malawi Mining Investment Company for critical mineral projects in Malawi.