Kalpataru Projects International bags new orders worth over ₹2,000 crore
Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) on Thursday said the company has secured new orders worth around Rs 2,025 crore in the domestic and international markets.
Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) on Thursday said the company has secured new orders worth around Rs 2,025 crore in the domestic and international markets.
Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) on Thursday said the company has secured new orders worth around Rs 2,025 crore in the domestic and international markets.
The projects have been secured by the company's Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business, Buildings and Factories (B&F) business and Oil & Gas business, KPIL said in an exchange filing.
Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, "We have secured orders worth Rs 13,219 crore so far in the current fiscal year (YTD FY27). Additionally, we are favorably placed / L1 for orders exceeding Rs 12,000 crore, giving us strong confidence in achieving our targeted growth numbers." Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) is a leading engineering and construction company in the power and infrastructure sector.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 11:26 PM IST