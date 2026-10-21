Kalpataru bags orders worth ₹2,349 crore, FY27 inflows cross ₹22,000 crore

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) on Wednesday said it secured new orders and notifications of awards worth approximately ₹2,349 crore, taking its year-to-date order inflows for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) beyond ₹22,000 crore.

The new orders cover two of KPIL’s core businesses in India: power transmission and distribution (T&D), and buildings and factories (B&F), the company said in a regulatory filing.

"We continue to witness robust growth across our core T&D and B&F verticals. These new contract wins solidify our leading market position in India's fast-growing, high-potential infrastructure landscape," said Manish Mohnot, managing director and chief executive officer of KPIL.

He added that the company's engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) capabilities and execution track record across domestic and international markets supported its growth prospects.