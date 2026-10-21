Home / Companies / News / Kalpataru bags orders worth ₹2,349 crore, FY27 inflows cross ₹22,000 crore

Kalpataru bags orders worth ₹2,349 crore, FY27 inflows cross ₹22,000 crore

The engineering and construction company secured fresh projects in power transmission and distribution, and buildings and factories, in India, according to a regulatory filing

Power transmission projects, Kalpataru
Kalpataru has secured fresh orders worth around ₹2,349 crore, taking its year-to-date order inflows for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) beyond ₹22,000 crore. (Representative image)
Unis Ahmad Dar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2026 | 9:43 AM IST
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Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) on Wednesday said it secured new orders and notifications of awards worth approximately ₹2,349 crore, taking its year-to-date order inflows for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) beyond ₹22,000 crore.
 
The new orders cover two of KPIL’s core businesses in India: power transmission and distribution (T&D), and buildings and factories (B&F), the company said in a regulatory filing.
 
"We continue to witness robust growth across our core T&D and B&F verticals. These new contract wins solidify our leading market position in India's fast-growing, high-potential infrastructure landscape," said Manish Mohnot, managing director and chief executive officer of KPIL.
 
He added that the company's engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) capabilities and execution track record across domestic and international markets supported its growth prospects.
 
The cumulative order inflow of more than ₹22,000 crore so far in FY27 provides an indication of the scale of fresh business secured by the company during the financial year.
 
The company reported revenue of ₹27,143 crore in FY26 and said it had more than 250 projects under execution across over 30 countries. Its operations span 75 countries, according to the company.
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First Published: Oct 21 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

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