Kalpataru Projects secures orders worth ₹4,439 crore in T&D business

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) on Thursday said the company with its subsidiaries, have secured orders worth about ₹4,439 crores in the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) business.

These include order of 400kV transmission line and associated substations in Africa: orders for transmission line projects in India and order for substation project in Sweden, a company statement said.

According to the statement, KPIL, one of the leading EPC players in the power transmission and distribution (T&D) and civil infrastructure sector, along with its subsidiaries, have secured notification of awards/comfort letters/confirmation of consummation of contract of about ₹4,439 crore in the transmission and distribution (T&D) business.