Kalpataru Projects secures orders worth ₹4,439 crore in T&D business
These include order of 400kV transmission line and associated substations in Africa, orders for transmission line projects in India and order for substation project in Sweden
These include order of 400kV transmission line and associated substations in Africa, orders for transmission line projects in India and order for substation project in Sweden
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) on Thursday said the company with its subsidiaries, have secured orders worth about ₹4,439 crores in the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) business.
These include order of 400kV transmission line and associated substations in Africa: orders for transmission line projects in India and order for substation project in Sweden, a company statement said.
According to the statement, KPIL, one of the leading EPC players in the power transmission and distribution (T&D) and civil infrastructure sector, along with its subsidiaries, have secured notification of awards/comfort letters/confirmation of consummation of contract of about ₹4,439 crore in the transmission and distribution (T&D) business.
Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said in the statement, "The T&D business allows us to leverage our market-leading position and integrated capabilities to deliver world-class EPC solutions. With these wins, we have surpassed our annual order intake target of ₹26,000 crore." KPIL is one of the largest specialised EPC companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings & factories, water supply & irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers & metro rail), highways and airports.
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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 11:48 AM IST