Karnataka Bank on Wednesday appointed Udaya Kumar Hebbar as its managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) for a period of three years.

The appointment was approved by the bank's board at a meeting held on November 18, following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) approval conveyed on November 16, 2026.

Hebbar has been appointed as an additional director and whole-time director in the category of MD & CEO, with his tenure commencing from the date he assumes charge.

The bank said the date of his assumption of charge would be communicated to the stock exchanges separately. The appointment is also subject to shareholders' approval.