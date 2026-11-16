Karnataka Bank names Biji Sankaranarayanan interim MD and CEO for 2 months

Karnataka Bank has appointed Biji Sreekrishnavilas Sankaranarayanan as the new interim managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of the bank, effective November 16, 2026, for two months.

The appointment is effective from November 16, 2026, for a period of two months or until the date on which the full-time or regular MD & CEO assumes charge, whichever is earlier. “Karnataka Bank is confident that Mrs. Biji S S's expertise and leadership will drive the bank towards continued growth and success,” the lender said in its release.

She is presently working as executive director of Karnataka Bank and is a strategic banking leader with 31 years of end-to-end experience in South Indian banks across corporate banking, retail and branch banking, liabilities, secured assets, transformation and digital modernisation.