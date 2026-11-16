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Karnataka Bank names Biji Sankaranarayanan interim MD and CEO for 2 months

The appointment is effective from November 16 for two months or until a regular MD and CEO takes charge; Sankaranarayanan has 31 years of experience in banking

Biji Sreekrishnavilas Sankaranarayanan, Karnataka Bank
Biji Sreekrishnavilas Sankaranarayanan, managing director and chief executive officer, Karnataka Bank
Our Bureau Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 7:24 PM IST
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Karnataka Bank has appointed Biji Sreekrishnavilas Sankaranarayanan as the new interim managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of the bank, effective November 16, 2026, for two months.
 
The appointment is effective from November 16, 2026, for a period of two months or until the date on which the full-time or regular MD & CEO assumes charge, whichever is earlier. “Karnataka Bank is confident that Mrs. Biji S S's expertise and leadership will drive the bank towards continued growth and success,” the lender said in its release.
 
She is presently working as executive director of Karnataka Bank and is a strategic banking leader with 31 years of end-to-end experience in South Indian banks across corporate banking, retail and branch banking, liabilities, secured assets, transformation and digital modernisation.
 
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Topics :Karnataka BankBankingBanking sector

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First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 7:24 PM IST

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