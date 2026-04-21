Karnataka HC extends stay on CCI case against Swiggy over data dispute

The Karnataka High Court has continued its interim protection in favour of Swiggy, extending the stay on proceedings before the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in an ongoing antitrust probe, even as it flagged concerns over reliance on third-party statements without cross-examination.

Hearing Swiggy’s petition, Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum noted that the matter required deeper examination in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling in CCI vs. Schott Glass India, particularly on the evidentiary value of statements not tested through cross-examination. The court observed that such untested material cannot ordinarily be relied upon against a party when used as evidence.

The dispute stems from Swiggy’s challenge to the CCI’s refusal to permit cross-examination of third parties whose statements form part of the investigation record. The Commission had indicated that these statements were only part of a cumulative assessment and not exclusively relied upon, arguing that cross-examination was therefore unnecessary. Notwithstanding the CCI’s objections, the High Court held that Swiggy had established a prima facie case warranting interim relief. It accordingly directed that further proceedings in the case pending before the Commission shall remain stayed until the next date of hearing on April 25. The matter has been treated as part-heard at the preliminary stage, with liberty granted to the CCI to file its statement of objections.

Court records show that the interim order, first granted on March 17, has been consistently extended on March 24 and April 9, and will continue till the next hearing scheduled for April 25. Swiggy had moved the High Court seeking to restrain the competition watchdog from proceeding further in its probe and from sharing confidential information with industry bodies, arguing that procedural safeguards were being compromised. The case forms part of a broader antitrust scrutiny of food delivery platforms, where issues of market dominance, data practices and platform neutrality have come under regulatory focus. CCI is reviewing a probe finding that Swiggy and Zomato violated antitrust laws by enforcing exclusive agreements with restaurant partners and favoring specific brands.