The Karnataka government has issued a show-cause notice to an Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) terminal in Bengaluru under the Legal Metrology Act regarding discrepancies observed in the measurement of ethanol and petrol through its mass flow meters.

Referring to the notice, Karnataka Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Minister Rizwan Arshad said the department has begun inspecting oil marketing company (OMC) terminals where ethanol blending is carried out.

"At the IOCL Terminal, Devanagonthi, mass flow meters tested against a verified proving measure showed excess delivery of 14 litres of ethanol for every 3,000 litres, while motor gasoline was short-delivered by 4–6 litres. Both are beyond permissible limits," Arshad said in a social media post.

He said the state government had recently "exposed" over-blending of ethanol in petrol beyond the prescribed E20 limit. Earlier this month, Arshad had alleged that the OMCs were supplying petrol blended with more than 20 per cent ethanol, with tests recording levels of over 30 per cent in some cases. The minister had said the allegations were based on tests conducted on fuel samples collected from multiple locations across the state, including Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mangaluru, and Tumakuru. “Samples drawn from all major fuel companies have shown an ethanol blend of more than 20 per cent, with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) recording blend levels of 31.2 per cent and 30.5 per cent, respectively,” Arshad said in a press statement on November 6.

However, the OMCs had then clarified that the claims were not supported by testing conducted in accordance with the prescribed statutory and technical procedures. “E20 petrol supplied by the three OMCs across the country, including Karnataka, conforms to IS 17021, the Bureau of Indian Standards specification for ethanol-blended motor gasoline,” they had said in a joint statement. The latest show-cause notice by the Legal Metrology Department points out that discrepancies were observed during testing against the verified master proving measure, and the observed errors indicate a significant deviation in the measurement of the quantities of petroleum products handled through the respective measurement systems.