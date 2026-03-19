At 71, Keki Mistry underscores integrity at HDFC Bank amid concerns

Keki Mistry, 71, who led erstwhile mortgage lender HDFC Ltd for several years before it merged into HDFC Bank, now finds himself at the helm of the bank as interim chairman, tasked with steering the bank through the current controversy.

The development follows the resignation of former part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty, who stepped down citing concerns that he said were not aligned with his values and ethics, triggering governance-related questions around the bank.

“I would not have taken on this responsibility at the age of 71 if it did not align with my principles and my level of integrity that I would expect from the bank,” Mistry said on Thursday, adding that he would ideally not like to continue beyond the three months he has been appointed for by the bank with the regulator’s nod, and would do his best to stabilise things in these three months.