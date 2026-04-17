KG Builders targets five-fold revenue rise to ₹1,700 crore by 2030

Leading South India-based real estate developer KG Builders said on Friday that it is expecting close to a five-fold jump in annual revenue to around ₹1,700 crore by 2030, from around ₹350 crore now, mainly driven by commercial, residential, and plot developments.

The company has already lined up projects worth an estimated total gross development value (GDV) of ₹3,600 crore in the next 12 months. This includes a 1.4 million sq ft commercial development with a GDV of ₹1,400 crore, 1.5 million sq ft residential space for ₹1,200 crore, and plots of around 150 acres with a GDV of ₹1,000 crore.

"Our aim is to grow almost five-fold to over ₹1,700 crore in the next four years. All the segments like commercial, residential, and plots will drive this growth," said Haresh Kishor, managing director, KG Builders. The company has now announced the launch of KG One Global, a premium commercial office development in Adambakkam near Guindy, as part of its expanding commercial portfolio in Chennai. The project is positioned within one of the city’s emerging business micro-markets and reflects a growing demand for well-connected, sustainable office spaces. "We have already got 30 per cent booking for this project. For Chennai, a major driver of commercial real estate growth is the boom in global capability centres," Kishor added. As per industry estimates, GCCs now account for 50–55 per cent of leasing in Chennai.

Located on the Inner Ring Road (100-ft Road), KG One Global benefits from proximity to Chennai International Airport, St Thomas Mount transit hub, and key commercial zones such as Guindy and Velachery. The location provides direct connectivity to major corridors including OMR, GST Road, and Adyar, making it suitable for corporate offices, regional headquarters, and multi-tenant occupiers. The development comes at a time when Adambakkam is witnessing increased commercial activity driven by infrastructure upgrades, including improved MRTS connectivity and ongoing metro expansion. Its position along key transport routes is contributing to faster access across the city and supporting its emergence as a business destination.